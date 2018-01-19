GOP Lawmaker Claims ISIS Masterminded Las Vegas Shooting

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) told Fox News host Tucker Carlson he believes the Islamic State terror group masterminded the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people in October.
“I smell a rat, like a lot of Americans. Nothing’s adding up,” Perry said Thursday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”
“It’s been four months, as you said, the man’s dead, they said he’s a lone gunman, lone shooter, yet we can’t get the autopsy results,” Perry continued. “But even more troubling than that, I’ve been made aware of what I believe to be credible evidence, credible information, regarding terrorist infiltration through the southern border regarding this incident.”
Perry didn’t elaborate on the “credible” information, nor did he explain why he thinks gunman Stephen Paddock, who killed himself in the massacre, wasn’t acting alone, as investigators tend to believe.
“Let’s face it, ISIS, twice before the attack, warned the U.S. they would attack Las Vegas … and then after the attack claimed responsibility four times,” Perry said. “Meanwhile, the local law enforcement investigative services are telling us there is no terrorist connection.”
Catherine Lombardo, an attorney representing victims of the shooting, pressed Perry for evidence:
“With all due respect, Congressman, unless you have specific evidence to back that up, it seems a bit irresponsible to ... make that assertion. If you do have any evidence of that, I’m asking you right now to share it with us and tell us what that is.”
Perry said he was “not able” to divulge specifics.
Paddock’s motive for opening fire on a Las Vegas strip music festival is still unknown. The FBI has ruled out terrorist connections, and a law enforcement spokesman said there is no indication of ISIS involvement.