Reporter Shoved, Others Barred From EPA Meeting On Water Contaminants

A reporter was grabbed and shoved by a security guard at the EPA headquarters in Washington on Tuesday while trying to attend a meeting on water contaminants. Reporters from multiple organizations were barred from attending.

The meeting took place after recently discovered emails from the agency showed that the White House and the EPA hoped to block a federal study on a water-contamination crisis after a Trump aide said it would cause a “public relations nightmare.”

The scandal led to Tuesday morning’s hearing, with Pruitt set to address what he now calls a “national priority.”

But reporters from The Associated Press, CNN and the environmental news organization E&E were barred from the meeting, the outlets said.

When AP reporter Sally Buzbee attempted to pass through a security checkpoint inside the building, she was grabbed by the shoulders by a security guard and shoved out of the building, the AP reported. EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox told the reporters they had not been invited and there was no space for them.

“She was not invited,” he told NBC News. “We provided them with a livestream.”

He alleged that a reporter threatened negative coverage if she wasn’t invited.

“It is particularly distressing that any journalist trying to cover an event in the public interest would be forcibly removed,” Buzbee said in a statement.

And now here is the AP statement from Executive Editor Sally Buzbee regarding an AP reporter who was grabbed "by the shoulders" and "shoved" from the EPA building: https://t.co/PF8QW2L8kh pic.twitter.com/y7qK6vlD7q — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) May 22, 2018

