A new video from The Representation Project is highlighting the courageous people who told their stories of sexual harassment, assault and rape these past few weeks.

The video, titled “2017: Silent No Longer,” is part of the social justice organization’s annual end-of-year video roundups, which usually highlight the damaging affects of gender stereotypes. This year, however, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, founder and CEO of The Representation Project, decided to pay homage to the survivors who spoke out this year.

"For too long, victims like myself have been forced to stay silent, swallowing our trauma in shame or fear of retaliation," Newsom said in a press release.