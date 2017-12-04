The RNC Will Support Roy Moore After Pulling Funding Over Misconduct Allegations

The Republican National Committee will reinstate its financial support of Senate nominee Roy Moore just weeks after it cut off funding following multiple allegations of sexual impropriety made against the former Alabama judge, several media outlets said Monday.

“We can confirm our involvement in the Alabama Senate race,” the unnamed source told the outlet.

The America First Action super PAC also said it would spend $1.1 million to help elect Moore ahead of the Dec. 12 special election, according to The Washington Post.

Trump sent out a tweet in support of Moore on Monday, calling his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, a “Pelosi/Schumer Puppet,” ending an unusual streak of relative silence on the issue.

“We need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” Trump wrote. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more.”

"Go get 'em, Roy!" - President Trump



Just got off the phone with President Trump who offered his full support and said he needs a fighter to help him in the US Senate.



I look forward to fighting alongside the President to #MAGA! — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) December 4, 2017

Moore has been accused by multiple women of making unwanted advances toward them when they were teenagers and he was in their 30s. In an interview with The Washington Post, one woman said Moore molested her when she was 14 in 1979.

Moore has vehemently denied the allegations and moved to discredit his accusers, calling the reports a politically motivated attack.

“People have waited until four weeks prior to the general election to bring their complaints,” Moore said during a campaign event in November. “That’s not a coincidence ― it’s an intentional act to stop a campaign.”

Despite the recent support from the White House, some Republicans have called for others in the party to continue to distance themselves from Moore. On Monday, former presidential nominee Mitt Romney called Moore “a stain on the GOP.”

“No vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity,” he said.