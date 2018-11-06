Republicans Will Hold Senate, Could Expand Majority

WASHINGTON ― The Democratic “blue wave” crested on the steps of the Senate on Tuesday as Republicans held on to their majority in the upper chamber.

Republicans likely expanded their Senate majority Tuesday by defeating Democratic incumbent Sens. Joe Donnelly (Ind.) and Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.).

Unlike the House, where every seat is up for grabs every two years, Senate elections are staggered. Democrats faced a tough map this cycle, defending 10 seats in states President Donald Trump won in 2016.

That the battle for control of the chamber was in any doubt is a testament to the strength of Democratic incumbents and challengers this year, especially in traditionally red states like Texas and Tennessee.

Republican control of the Senate gives the president something positive to talk about from an Election Day that was otherwise favorable to Democrats, who have a strong chance of retaking the House.

More importantly for Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) can continue confirming Trump’s judicial nominees ― further cementing the judiciary as a key part of his and Trump’s legacy. The Senate has now confirmed 84 of Trump’s judicial nominees ― 53 to district courts, 29 to circuit courts, and two to the Supreme Court.

Republicans argued the rancorous, monthlong debate over the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the high court helped drive up enthusiasm among their base ahead of Election Day. Indeed, several Democrats up for re-election red states saw their poll numbers dip in October following the confirmation hearings.

“The Democrats energized the Republican Party in a way we’ve never been able to do,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said of the Kavanaugh hearings during an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt earlier this week.

Both Republicans and Democrats have talked up the prospect of bipartisan compromise on infrastructure next year. But while they agree on the need to overhaul the nation’s crumbling roads, bridges and waterways, they don’t see eye to eye on how to pay for it.

Lawmakers spent little time jousting over spending in Trump’s first two years in office because most Republicans dropped their doomsaying about the nation’s deficit and embraced big budget bills. That will probably change in the next Congress.