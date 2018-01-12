Few Republicans Acknowledged Trump's 'Shithole' Slur

Democrats were quick to denounce President Donald Trump after reports that he referred to Haiti and some African nations as “shithole countries” while discussing immigration reform with lawmakers at the White House.

Most Republicans, on the other hand, were notably silent on the president’s shockingly vulgar remark, including House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

At least one GOP congressman used the moment to attack Democrats. “The rhetoric coming from leaders in both parties does nothing to advance the kind of reforms that are best for America,” Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) tweeted on Thursday, without specifying what was said by Democrats that was as offensive as Trump’s remarks. HuffPost’s requests for comment from Davis’ office were not returned.

But by Friday morning, long after Trump reportedly asked, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here,” few GOP lawmakers had said anything publicly about the president’s racially charged remark. He was said to have made the comment when lawmakers pressed to restore protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and multiple African nations.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump seemed to deny using such language, while continuing to denigrate some of the nations.

Under the discussed immigration plan, the U.S. “would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime countries which are doing badly,” he said, insisting that the “language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used.”

Here are the Republicans who spoke out against Trump for his remark:

Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah)

Rep. Mia Love was one of the first Republicans in Congress to issue an official statement demanding the president apologize. Love made history in 2014, when she became the first Haitian-American woman and first black Republican elected to Congress.

“This behavior is unacceptable from the leader of our nation,” Love, whose parents immigrated from Haiti to the U.S., said in a statement Thursday.

“My parents came from one of those countries but proudly took the oath of allegiance to the United States and took on the responsibilities of everything that being a citizen comes with,” she added. “They never took a thing from our federal government.”

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.)

Rep. Carlos Curbelo took a softer approach, tweeting his support for individuals under temporary protected status and asking the White House to explain the context behind Trump’s comment.

The men and women who have status under the TPS program are among the most humble and hard working in our country. They improve quality of life in our communities and many Americans depend on them to support family life. — Rep. Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) January 11, 2018

Under no circumstances is it acceptable to degrade, denigrate, or dehumanize #TPS immigrants. The White House must immediately explain the situation and leave no doubt regarding what was said and in what context. — Rep. Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) January 11, 2018

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.)

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen took to her local media to air frustrations with Trump’s comments. She tweeted: “The president calling #Haiti a ‘shithole country’ ignores the contributions thousands of Haitians made to our #SoFla community and nation.”

She later told CBS Miami that “no country deserves to be called a ’shithole.” Speaking to WSVN 7 news, Ros-Lehtinen said that Trump “needs to understand that lives are at stake when he makes such reckless comments.” According to her tweets, she invoked an inscription on the Statue of Liberty: ”‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,’ not ‘go back to your shithole.’”

She told Univision 23 Miami, a Spanish-language news channel, that Trump’s comments on Haiti “do not reflect our country.”

.@wsvn: @POTUS needs to understand that lives are at stake when he makes such reckless comments. The Statue of Liberty reads, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free," not "go back to your shithole." pic.twitter.com/zNgQNgX72H — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) January 12, 2018

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah)

Without denouncing Trump’s insult, Sen. Orrin Hatch called for the White House to explain what Trump meant with his remark.

HATCH: “I look forward to getting a more detailed explanation regarding the President’s comments. Part of what makes America so special is that we welcome the best and brightest in the world, regardless of their country of origin.” #utpol — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 11, 2018

Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.)

Rep. Mike Coffman issued a statement late Thursday celebrating the accomplishments of Colorado’s diverse immigrant communities, “from El Salvador to Ethiopia.”

“The President could learn a thing or two from them,” Coffman said.

Rep. Erik Paulsen (R-Minn.)

Rep. Erik Paulsen called Trump’s remarks “completely inappropriate” and said the White House should issue an apology.

It is completely inappropriate for the President to refer to other countries in the manner in which he reportedly did, especially given the circumstances and disasters that led many TPS immigrants to seek refuge and shelter in the US — Rep. Erik Paulsen (@RepErikPaulsen) January 12, 2018

The White House didn’t deny Trump’s statement. Instead, the administration said in a statement that Trump is focused on “American people.” It didn’t mention the president’s insult.

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said in a statement, according to CBS News.