Restaurant Owner Allegedly Chokes Woman In Dispute Over Cold Fries

A restaurant owner in Memphis is accused of attacking and choking a customer who complained about her fries being cold.

The alleged incident happened on Nov. 3 at Crumpy’s Hot Wings when the victim, Rinesha Moore, came in to pick up an order.

“I saw that my food was kinda…. it’s usually smoking but it wasn’t smoking this time, it was kinda dry so I said, ‘Can I get some fresh fries?’” Moore told local station WREG.

Crumpy’s owner Donald Crump told her she was late picking up her order, which made Moore angry.

“He was just like, ‘naw,’ being nonchalant like he didn’t care, just bad customer service right off the back,” she told the station.

Still, she admitted that she was late for the pick-up.

“I was probably a little bit late but they told me 25-35 mins over the phone and usually they don’t have the food ready when I get there, so I gave them just a little extra time,” Moore explained.

The two argued over the fries for minutes, according to four witnesses who said they saw Moore throw her food on the floor, according to Memphis station WHBQ.

That’s when Moore says 61-year-old Crump allegedly came out from behind the counter, grabbed her by the neck and started strangling her.

“He pushed me with his two hands and like pushed me into the fish bowl then I laid back, and he came like this with his two hands,” Moore told the station.

Crump told WMC that he never choked Moore, but did grab her, trying to remove her from the business.

He told the station that he will release surveillance video later this week that vindicates him.