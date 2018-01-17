Returning To Sundance For The Third Year, Autograph Collection Hotels Will Celebrate Visionary Film Makers In 2018

Autograph Collection Hotels, an Institute Associate of Sundance, is set to celebrate the extension of its Indie Film Project during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. By highlighting modern filmmakers, screenwriters and distributors in independent film, The Indie Film Project is a unique platform with the end goal of supporting the art of storytelling.

With partners like Franklin Leonard & The Black List, and award-winning actress, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Autograph Collection Hotels has plans to bring back their winter lodge lounge, “The Retreat.” A new staple during Sundance at Hotel Park City, The Retreat provides attendees, actors and filmmakers a quiet and cozy space to take a break during the day. Designed with the goal of inspiring festival goers while offering a place to unwind, guests will have access to complementary hot cocoa, a s’mores station, a full bar with signature cocktails, ample workspace, hospitality essentials and charging stations.

Aside from the daytime amenities, “The Retreat” will be home to several of Sundance’s most exclusive parties. This three-day pop-up will be open from January 19th through January 21st. Friday evening will begin with a cocktail hour and dinner to celebrate the premiere of “The Kindergarten Teacher.” This film stars Maggie Gyllenhaal and Gael Garcia Bernal. It was written and directed by Sara Colangelo and produced by Celine Rattray. Guest stars like Parker Sevak, Anna Baryshnikov and Rosa Salazar are expected to attend this event. Beginning at 9pm, “An Evening with Todd Haynes” will take place to celebrate Haynes’ impact on indie film as one of the most distinctive voices in American cinema over the past thirty years.

On Saturday, the 2nd Annual Power of Women Cocktail is set to take place. Sponsored by Sundance Institute and Diversity Initiative, The Black List and Autograph Collection Hotels, The Power of Women Cocktail will be cohosted by Issa Rae, Aisha Tyler, Tessa Thompson and Moira Griffin of 20th Century Fox. This event celebrates the vitality of female voices in all levels of indie filmmaking.

Later Saturday evening, Maggie Gyllenhaal will host cocktails and a performance by Martha Wainwright to exhibit the power of diversity and value of perseverance. On Sunday, January 21st, there will be an intimate dinner to celebrate Ethan Hawke’s debut of “BLAZE.” Co-hosted by Ethan Hawke, Autograph Collection Hotels and The Black List, this event will raise money to support the Indie Film Project.

