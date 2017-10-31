Review: Ricky Rebel: "The New Alpha"

Unleashed upon the world in an unrestrained burst of energy and glam is the explosive and compelling new album dauntlessly entitled: "The New Alpha", proudly celebrated by singer, songwriter, Ricky Rebel, and is available October 31, 2017. A full length, 12 track masterpiece, "The New Alpha" encompasses the captivating themes of "Power", Sex", "Vanity", and "Love", screaming an artist inspired desire for certain parts of society to "toughen up and stop playing the victim role. I feel like there is a war against masculinity. I wanted to confront that and inspire people to balance their own masculine and feminine selves. Masculinity is not poison".... says artist Ricky Rebel.

"The New Alpha" breathes a new life into today's music. The first single and video, 'If You Were My Baby", is already creating a huge buzz around town and internationally. It's fun, sonically uplifting, radio friendly, severely danceable, and playfully entertaining to watch. On a more lyrically serious note, "Time" alerts us to the fact that we should wake up from the trance that many people live in attached to our phones and following what the mainstream media thinks. It messages the significance of time, how fleeting it is, and therefore important to appreciate the beauty of life, and the people we love.

Two of my personal favorites, "Fuck Boy" and "Warpaint", both issuing relevant messages, and are both sonically unique. The title track, "The New Alpha" speaks of the "Perfect blend" in an anthemic fashion. Although the record is themed with messages, it is fun to listen to at the same time, with the tunes frequently repeating themselves in your mind even after they've ended.

Glam rocker, and truly free spirit, Ricky Rebel, former lead singer of the boy band, "No Authority" has danced with Michael Jackson, toured with Brittney Spears, and has been on Madonna's record label. Continuing to increase the level of dazzle, and breathe new life into sparkle and "Glam", his solo career has brought him to performances at Prides throughout the country, gigs in high profile LA and New York venues, and an upcoming tour in the U.K. "The New Alpha" record launch serves as a benefit for teen cancer.

The final track on the release, "Bold" is a powerful song, summing up the artist's desire to "create an army of a million new type of Alpha's. Alpha's that are strong, bold, and born leaders who process a beautiful feminine type of maternal sensitivity and vulnerability"