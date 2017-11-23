More than two dozen European countries reportedly banned white supremacist Richard Spencer from entry, The Associated Press reported.

The European Union’s Schengen Area, a group of 26 countries that allow visa-free travel, placed a five-year travel ban on Spencer this week, Poland’s state-run news agency PAP said.

“I’m being treated like a criminal by the Polish government. It’s just insane,” Spencer told the AP on Wednesday. “I haven’t done anything. What are they accusing me of?”

Last month, Poland expressed its opposition to Spencer’s plan to attend a seminar organized around the country’s independence day and an international right-wing conference.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its strong opposition to visits to Poland by individuals who propagate views that are based on racist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic ideas,” it said in a statement.

Statement: MFA is opposed to any visits to #Poland of people who propagate racist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic ideas. pic.twitter.com/w1pjzdGXr0 — Poland MFA🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) October 26, 2017

Spencer told the AP he decided to cancel his travel plans because “it just didn’t feel like it was worth it.”

He was previously banned from the Schengen Area for three years after he attempted to host a white nationalist conference in Hungary in 2014. Spencer ended up being arrested and imprisoned for three days before being deported, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.