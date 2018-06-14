'Rick And Morty' Creators Review Some Of The Show's Strangest Merchandise

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland at the 2018 Turner Upfront in New York on May 16.

Now that everyone’s favorite grandfather/grandson team is back for another 70 episodes, expect to see “Rick and Morty” pop up in the zeitgeist in new, strange ways. Stranger than the song the title characters “made” for Kanye West’s birthday? You be the judge.

For example, there are plenty of odd, uncalled-for items related to the show that are for sale.

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the show’s creators, sat down with Vulture to review some this merch. Some of the items ― like Roiland’s favorite, a replica Portal Gun that projects a portal on the wall ― are kind of cool. But there’s some bizarre stuff, too, from kids’ backpacks to “Rick And Morty” erotic fan fiction.

Obviously, there are also a few Pickle Rick-themed items.