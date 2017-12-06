POLITICS
12/06/2017 03:58 am ET

Rick Perry Returned From Saudi Arabia With The Most Meme-Able Travel Photos

"Guys, I think Secretary Perry might drop an album."
By Lee Moran

Energy Secretary Rick Perry posed for some cheesy travel snaps during his trip to Saudi Arabia this week, and folks online can’t get enough of them.

Behold these photographs of Perry sitting barefoot among sand dunes, holding a hunting falcon, lifting a sword and staring at a market stall:

The Saudi Minister of Energy Khalid al-Falih shared the images online on Monday, and they soon went viral.

According to a statement, Perry was in Saudi Arabia to sign a memorandum on carbon emission management. But for folks on Twitter, the images were the perfect opportunity to turn the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant into a new meme:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Saudi Arabia Rick Perry Memes Travel Photos
Rick Perry Returned From Saudi Arabia With The Most Meme-Able Travel Photos
CONVERSATIONS