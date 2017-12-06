Rick Perry Returned From Saudi Arabia With The Most Meme-Able Travel Photos

Energy Secretary Rick Perry posed for some cheesy travel snaps during his trip to Saudi Arabia this week, and folks online can’t get enough of them.

Behold these photographs of Perry sitting barefoot among sand dunes, holding a hunting falcon, lifting a sword and staring at a market stall:

أشكر معالي @SecretaryPerry على هذه الزيارة الهامة ل #المملكة لدعم مسيرة التعاون بين البلدين الصديقين في مجالات #الطاقة ، هذا التعاون يحمل إمكانات لا حدود لها pic.twitter.com/3bJEELIEUK — خالد الفالح|Al-Falih (@Khalid_AlFalih) December 4, 2017

The Saudi Minister of Energy Khalid al-Falih shared the images online on Monday, and they soon went viral.

According to a statement, Perry was in Saudi Arabia to sign a memorandum on carbon emission management. But for folks on Twitter, the images were the perfect opportunity to turn the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant into a new meme:

Find someone who looks at you like Rick Perry looks at pita pic.twitter.com/NCNFl6H34W — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 5, 2017

Tag yourself I’m “impressed by fresh bread” Perry — Elana Schor (@eschor) December 4, 2017

.@SecretaryPerry looks like he lived his best life in Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/Z100qLSW0C — Miranda Green (@mirandacgreen) December 5, 2017

Did Rick Perry just sign up for a Saudi dating website? https://t.co/w6AghhfAGC — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) December 5, 2017

Rick Fricken Perry with a falcon and a sword. Just... — Joel Guerry (@GuerryEthan) December 5, 2017

Rick Perry chilling on a sand dune in Saudi Arabia is the level of chill I aspire to be pic.twitter.com/lY7qZwZxqW — Hubby holidays❄ (@K_Hubbs) December 5, 2017

“Dancing in the Dunes”? — Ryan R. Migeed (@RyanMigeed) December 5, 2017