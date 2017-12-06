Rick Perry Returned From Saudi Arabia With The Most Meme-Able Travel Photos

Energy Secretary Rick Perry posed for some cheesy travel snaps during his trip to Saudi Arabia this week, and folks online can’t get enough of them.
Behold these photographs of Perry sitting barefoot among sand dunes, holding a hunting falcon, lifting a sword and staring at a market stall:
The Saudi Minister of Energy Khalid al-Falih shared the images online on Monday, and they soon went viral.
According to a statement, Perry was in Saudi Arabia to sign a memorandum on carbon emission management. But for folks on Twitter, the images were the perfect opportunity to turn the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant into a new meme: