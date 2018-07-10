Rick Santorum Turns On Trump: He 'Just Bowed To The Washington Elite'

Former GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum called out President Donald Trump for nominating Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
“I think that Donald Trump said he was going to energize the base with this pick. I don’t think he did that,” Santorum told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.
On the contrary, Santorum said the base was “turned off” by Kavanaugh, a D.C. insider who was part of President George W. Bush’s legal team.
“He is from Washington. He is the establishment pick. He is the Bush pick,” Santorum said, adding:
“It just seems like Trump in this case just bowed to the elite in Washington and I think that’s going to rub a lot of people the wrong way. I don’t think it’s going to be a game-changer, but I think it’s not a, ‘Yeah, let’s go get them’ kind of moment for Trump.”
See his full comments above.
(h/t Raw Story)