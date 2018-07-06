GOP Strategist Tells Scott Pruitt Apologists: 'Save Some Tiny Iota Of Dignity'

Scott Pruitt’s resignation as EPA administrator on Thursday marked the culmination of months of ethics scandals and numerous federal investigations.
While Pruitt doesn’t seem to be taking responsibility for his own actions ― preferring to blame the media for exposing his behavior ― some fellow conservatives have condemned him, including Fox News personality Laura Ingraham, who recently called him “the swamp.”
On Friday, GOP strategist Rick Wilson piled on with a blistering series of tweets to head off Pruitt apologists at the pass.
Wilson’s thread will be a good one to remember the next time someone attacks the media for doing its job.
