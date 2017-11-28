GOP strategist Rick Wilson called out White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders over her defense of President Donald Trump on Monday.

The comments were blasted as an ethnic slur, but Sanders dismissed that as a “ridiculous response.”

Wilson, a frequent Trump critic, said on CNN on Monday night that Sanders knows she’s lying but does it anyway.

“The reason she does that is because her job is contingent upon her being a serial congenital liar in defense of Donald Trump’s latest outrages,” he said. “I mean, she probably has some like tiny, shriveled husk left in her soul where she realizes this is the wrong thing to do. But she does it anyway because otherwise they’ll replace her.”

Wilson was just getting warmed up.

He said Sanders “tries to bury people in an avalanche of horse shit every day because this is her job.”