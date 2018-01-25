Ricky Martin, once a preteen member of the Latino boy band Menudo, is now a bona fide star, and he’s got a style evolution to show it.

During his boy band days, Martin’s style was about as ’80s as you’d expect. He wore oversized shirts and blazers, acid-wash denim and, of course, he sported a serious mullet. Into the ’90s, Martin’s hair, like his popularity, continued to grow. The man was giving off some real Fabio vibes with his luscious locks.

The early aughts were an interesting time for the “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” star’s wardrobe. There were leather pants, sleeveless button-ups and at least one shiny shirt.

From 2009 onward, Martin got into a style groove, often opting for sharp, tailored suits with clean lines. It’s a style that works for the Puerto Rican star, and he seems to be sticking to it.

He’s sure come a long way from his Menudo days: