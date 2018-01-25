STYLE & BEAUTY
Ricky Martin's Style Evolution, From Menudo To Mullets And Beyond

We bet you'd forgotten about the Fabio hair.

By Julia Brucculieri
GV Cruz via Getty Images
From boy bander to worldwide star. 

Ricky Martin, once a preteen member of the Latino boy band Menudo, is now a bona fide star, and he’s got a style evolution to show it. 

During his boy band days, Martin’s style was about as ’80s as you’d expect. He wore oversized shirts and blazers, acid-wash denim and, of course, he sported a serious mullet. Into the ’90s, Martin’s hair, like his popularity, continued to grow. The man was giving off some real Fabio vibes with his luscious locks. 

The early aughts were an interesting time for the “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” star’s wardrobe. There were leather pants, sleeveless button-ups and at least one shiny shirt.

From 2009 onward, Martin got into a style groove, often opting for sharp, tailored suits with clean lines. It’s a style that works for the Puerto Rican star, and he seems to be sticking to it. 

He’s sure come a long way from his Menudo days:

  • 1980s
    Bolivar Arellano via Getty Images
    Ricky Martin in a file photo from the 1980s in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
  • 1980s
    Bolivar Arellano via Getty Images
    Ricky Martin in a file photo from the 1980s in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
  • 1980s
    Bolivar Arellano via Getty Images
    Ricky Martin and Menudo in a file photo from the 1980s in San Juan, Puerto Rico. 
  • 1985
    Robert Scott via Getty Images
    Thirteen-year-old Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, from the pop group Menudo, in a hallway at the Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles, California.  
  • 1988
    Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
    Ricky Martin performing with Menudo. 
  • 1988
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    Ricky Martin (right) and Menudo on Sept. 14, 1988, at Bop Magazine's video party in California.
  • 1994
    Maureen Donaldson via Getty Images
    Puerto Rican pop singer Ricky Martin, March 1994. 
  • 1994
    Barry King via Getty Images
    Ricky Martin in concert, Feb. 6, 1994, at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California.
  • 1997
    Brian Rasic via Getty Images
    Ricky Martin posing for a photo in 1997. 
  • 1997
    Tim Roney via Getty Images
    Posing for a photo in 1997. 
  • 1999
    David Lefranc via Getty Images
    Presenting the release of his CD "Ricky Martin" in New York City, May 11, 1999. 
  • 1999
    Frank Micelotta Archive via Getty Images
    At the Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 24, 1999.
  • 1999
    Mick Hutson via Getty Images
    Performing in concert in 1999. 
  • 2000
    Anthony Harvey - PA Images via Getty Images
    At the MTV Europe Music Awards, held at the Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, 2000. 
  • 2001
    Dave Hogan via Getty Images
    Holding three awards at the World Music Awards on April 7, 2001, in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
  • 2001
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    During the 28th Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. 
  • 2001
    Dave Hogan via Getty Images
    At the 2001 Party in the Park on July 8, 2001, at Hyde Park in London, England. 
  • 2003
    Carlos Alvarez via Getty Images
    Posing for his fans before signing his new album "Almas del Silencio" May 29, 2003, at the El Corte Ingles department store in Madrid, Spain.
  • 2003
    Frank Micelotta via Getty Images
    At the MTV Video Music Awards Latin America 2003 at the Jackie Gleason Theater Oct. 23, 2003, in Miami, Florida.
  • 2003
    Chris Weeks via Getty Images
    At the "Cold Mountain" premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2003. 
  • 2004
    Tony Barson Archive via Getty Images
    At the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
  • 2005
    Dave Hogan via Getty Images
    At the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena on Aug. 28, 2005, in Miami, Florida.
  • 2005
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    Ricky Martin during 10th Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, Nov. 9, 2005.
  • 2005
    Brad Barket via Getty Images
    Performing live on the NBC "Today Show Toyota Concert Series" in Rockefeller Plaza on Nov. 9, 2005, in New York City.
  • 2006
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
    At the NRJ Music Awards 2006 at the Palais des Festivals on Jan. 21, 2006, in Cannes, France.
  • 2006
    Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images
    At a press conference following his MTV Unplugged performance at the Bank United Center at the University of Miami on Aug. 17, 2006, in Coral Gables, Florida.
  • 2008
    Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images
    In the press room during Premio Lo Nuestro at the American Airlines Arena on Feb. 21, 2008, in Miami, Florida.
  • 2009
    Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images
    At a private dinner for Bulgari and Save the Children at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens on Nov. 13, 2009, in Miami, Florida.
  • 2009
    Amy Sussman via Getty Images
    At the Bulgari auction to benefit Save the Children's Rewrite the Future at Christie's on Dec. 8, 2009, in New York City.
  • 2010
    Larry Busacca via Getty Images
    At the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, 2010, in Beverly Hills, California.

Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
