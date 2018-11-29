Right-Wing Conspiracist Laura Loomer Handcuffs Herself To Door Of Twitter's Office

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer handcuffed herself to the front door of Twitter’s corporate offices in New York on Thursday.

“Twitter is upholding sharia when they ban me for tweeting facts about sharia law,” shouted Loomer, who is Jewish and donned a yellow Star of David on her jacket, which appears to suggest that losing your Twitter account is similar to the Nazi persecution of Jews.

She said she will not remove the handcuffs until Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reinstates her account.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski reported Thursday afternoon that Loomer said she would stay handcuffed all night but was “getting cold and no longer has the key.”

Police have told Loomer that Twitter won’t be pressing charges and that she can stay chained to their door as long as she wants.

Yes, Laura Loomer is wearing a yellow Jewish star to protest being banned from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/S4NUz662z2 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 29, 2018

Here's video of Laura Loomer handcuffing herself to Twitter's NYC headquarters to protest being banned / losing her verified checkmark. How will it end?! https://t.co/QTtVDvEgwq — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 29, 2018

A spokesperson for Twitter told HuffPost by email, “The account holder was suspended for violating our policies. We apply the Twitter Rules impartially and not based on ideology.”

As of Thursday evening, NYPD officers had erected a barricade around Loomer and were moving onlookers away.

In addition to shouting things like, “This is a human rights issue!” and “We are not Russian bots!” Loomer also held up several different signs outside the Twitter offices. One sign featured the tweet that got her banned from using the social media platform earlier this month. That tweet disparaged Democratic Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, calling Omar “anti-Jewish” and saying that she is “pro Sharia,” referring to Islamic law derived from the Koran.

“Isn’t it ironic how the twitter moment used to celebrate ‘women, LGBTQ, and minorities’ is a picture of Ilhan Omar?” tweeted Loomer.

“Ilhan is pro Sharia Ilhan is pro-FGM Under Sharia, homosexuals are oppressed & killed. Women are abused & forced to wear the hijab. Ilhan is anti Jewish.”

Loomer, who often included anti-Muslim rhetoric on her Twitter page, told The Daily Beast that her ban from the platform would not “be the end” of her.

The self-proclaimed citizen journalist is apparently joining a class-action lawsuit against Twitter, posting on her website Thursday that she’ll be a lead plaintiff. She writes that the lawsuit is against “leftist social media companies Google, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Apple and Instagram ... for agreeing among themselves and acting as a monopoly to restrain trade and discriminate against conservatives.”

Loomer’s dramatic handcuffing to Twitter’s doors was livestreamed on Periscope and, naturally, led to people who didn’t have their accounts banned on the platform to talk about the madness at length:

I cannot stop watching this. Laura Loomer handcuffed to a door screaming about getting banned from Twitter is by leagues more representative of modern day conservatism than any of the nevertrump grifters https://t.co/8L3wN4V5n2 — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) November 29, 2018

bold statement from Laura Loomer about her protest outside Twitter’s headquarters https://t.co/TDFh1EwG5A — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) November 29, 2018

congratulations to laura loomer for most cynical and disgusting use of a yellow star perhaps ever — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) November 29, 2018

Netflix has picked up "Laura Loomer Chained to a Twitter Office Door" for Season 2 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 29, 2018

LAURA LOOMER (1 week ago): it’s fine that I got suspended, bc the president of the United States will obviously step in to intercede on my behalf. I’m relaxed abt it



LAURA LOOMER (today, screaming and handcuffed to twitters front door): Twitter dot com, u r under citizens arrest — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) November 29, 2018

getting so mad she can't post that she handcuffed herself to Twitter HQ is honestly the most I have ever related to Laura Loomer pic.twitter.com/BLQDpDujvU — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) November 29, 2018

how the internet is reacting to laura loomer right now pic.twitter.com/gEukTWNyO4 — Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) November 29, 2018

laura loomer clearly has no friends! surround yourself with people who tell you to log off!! — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) November 29, 2018

Aren't we all handcuffed to Twitter, in our own ways? — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) November 29, 2018

Loomer was recently defended by conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns local news stations that reach a collective 40 percent of Americans, when they rolled out a “must-run” segment on Wednesday morning.