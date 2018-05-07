STYLE & BEAUTY
05/07/2018 05:46 am ET

How The Met Gala Is Uniting Amal Clooney, Rihanna And Donatella Versace

This high-powered style trio proves that it's a small world, after all.
By Julia Brucculieri

On Monday night in New York City, some of the biggest celebrities and models will rub shoulders at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Gala, aka fashion’s biggest night.

Among the most anticipated guests are Amal Clooney and Rihanna, who, along with Donatella Versace, are the event’s honorary co-chairs. Seeing the three of them together on the red carpet is like seeing the fashion world’s equivalent of the Holy Trinity. 

Versace will almost certainly be dressed in one of her own designs, as she often is, but we can’t help but wonder if Rih and Amal will be decked out in Versace, too. We have to admit we’d love to see them rocking some matching gold Versace chainmail or maybe even some decadent crosses, given this year’s Catholicism theme. They’ve worn pieces from the Italian label in the past ― albeit in very different ways, to fit their very different styles ― so it is possible. 

Check out their best Versace fashion moments from the recent past: 

  • September 2013
    The "Umbrella" singer wore a crisp white Versace ensemble for a MAC store opening in Hong Kong.
  • September 2014
    For the Versus Versace Spring 2015 show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City, Rihanna was spotting wearing a bright pink miniskirt from the label, complete with signature safety pins.
  • January 2015
    Leave it to Clooney to look this polished at the airport. She was spotted wearing this red Versace coat at Los Angeles International Airport in 2015.
  • March 2015
    For her performance at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, RiRi sported this fuzzy green Versace coat with matching thigh-high boots.
  • September 2015
    Clooney wore a bright green Versace frock while attending the New York Film Festival in 2015. 
  • May 2016
    Clooney wore this ethereal pale yellow gown for the "Money Monster" screening during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals. 
  • February 2017
    Amal Clooney, pictured with husband George Clooney, wore a gradient feathered Versace gown for the César Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris. 
  • September 2017
    The human rights lawyer opted for yet another stunning Versace gown for the red carpet screening of "Suburbicon" during the 74th Venice Film Festival.
  • December 2017

    Instagram
    Rihanna rocked this Versace bathing suit while partying in Barbados last year.
  • April 2018
    Rihanna wore this black leather Versace minidress for the Sephora loves Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launch in Milan. 
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
