Among the most anticipated guests are Amal Clooney and Rihanna , who, along with Donatella Versace, are the event’s honorary co-chairs . Seeing the three of them together on the red carpet is like seeing the fashion world’s equivalent of the Holy Trinity.

Versace will almost certainly be dressed in one of her own designs, as she often is, but we can’t help but wonder if Rih and Amal will be decked out in Versace, too. We have to admit we’d love to see them rocking some matching gold Versace chainmail or maybe even some decadent crosses, given this year’s Catholicism theme. They’ve worn pieces from the Italian label in the past ― albeit in very different ways, to fit their very different styles ― so it is possible.