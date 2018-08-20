A Rihanna Documentary Is Coming Out This Year

A documentary on Rihanna that has been in the works for the last three years will be coming out in about two months, according to director Peter Berg.

Berg and Rihanna originally worked together on the singer’s first film, “Battleship” (2012), which was loosely based on the Milton Bradley board game. Berg is perhaps best known for directing “Friday Night Lights” (2004) and creating the subsequent TV show.

“I think she’s an extraordinary young woman and [the documentary] really is kind of a pretty comprehensive profile of what goes into making her this talent that she is,” Berg told Slash Film on Monday. “The work ethic, the talent, luck, the hustle, the vision.”

On Hot 97 last week, Berg similarly praised Rihanna’s work ethic as like nothing he’s ever seen.

No word yet on the title of the documentary, but Berg said it will be “much more a character study than a music film.”