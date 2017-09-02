Rihanna Has Twitter Freaking Out Over Her Beauty Line Launch

It has taken only two years of teasing to get us this far.

Rihanna’s long-awaited cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, finally has an official launch date. The singer tweeted out the news Friday, stating that the products would be available starting at 3 a.m. EDT Sept. 8 (midnight on the West Coast).

Rihanna followed up the launch date with a promotional video featuring models who showcase a diversity that’s often lacking in the beauty industry. She also included details on where fans could get more information on the brand.

“This is @ FentyBeauty,” the singer tweeted. “Head to a @ sephora # sephorainJCP or @ harveynichols store to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look!”

Rihanna has been dangling this line in front of fans since 2015, when she spoke about possibly starting a line with Refinery29.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, but I’ve always had so much on my hands,” Rihanna told Refinery29. “But, this time, I’m going to make sure it happens. I’m going to find some time between albums and fragrance to do that. I promise.”

Now it’s about to be here, and her fans, affectionately called the Navy, quickly took to social media to celebrate the news and discuss the challenge Rihanna will present to beauty icon Kylie Jenner. Fans also noted that the launch announcement came as many were considering a boycott on L’Oreal products after the company fired its first trans model of color.

Yes👏🏽👏🏽😍😍 come thru Rih — MissA (@MsAlexisT1) September 1, 2017

MY BANK ACCOUNT AINT READY YALL pic.twitter.com/l1sUSVww5k — september (@contouringqueen) September 1, 2017

my bank account finna drop real quick — edda. (@zaynaphobia) September 1, 2017

Legit just called my local @Sephora to ENSURE they will be carrying Fenty Beauty. I'll be there bright and early Sept 8th to grab EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/nUgvGvekY4 — Inemesit Etokudo (@InemesitEtokudo) September 1, 2017

I've been waiting for this for two years, since I first heard she was coming out with it!!! #FentyBeauty — Maranda Gonzalez (@mmgnique) September 2, 2017

#FENTYBEAUTY beauty about to outsell some of these girls first year album sales pic.twitter.com/iLunShJMMI — chrissy (@chRIHssy) September 2, 2017

Take my money, I'm ready 💸💸💸 — Gabby (@justgabby98) September 1, 2017

I am coming to the tea poortyyy for today! pic.twitter.com/FFtmaG4vQY — JOHNLORD (@johnlordperry) September 1, 2017

Rihanna is about to shake the motherfucking table with #FentyBeauty! Talk about diversity and inclusiveness! THAT'S MY FAVE! @rihanna 👏🏾 — MANNY 👑🌹 (@THECLASSICMANNY) September 1, 2017

well on a positive note rihanna's #FentyBeauty drops soon sooooo check it out guys and stop buying from l'oréal pic.twitter.com/2qfuvlinzw — brat. (@lookitzher) September 2, 2017

When Rihanna launches #fentybeauty, she'll singlehandedly redefine the beauty industry by celebrating diversity. — Denea Joseph (@DeneaRandeen) September 2, 2017