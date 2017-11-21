Rihanna Is A Triple Threat On 3 Different Covers Of Vogue Paris

All good things come in threes, and Rihanna’s latest Vogue covers are no exception.

The 29-year-old singer recently landed three gorgeous covers for the December 2017/January 2018 issue of Vogue Paris. The covers were shot by three different photographers: Jean-Paul Goude, Juergen Teller and photography duo Inez & Vinoodh. Rihanna also guest-edited the double issue, which hits newsstands Dec. 1.

Each cover showcases the artist, actress, and beauty and fashion mogul in an entirely different light:

Jean Paul Goude for Vogue Paris

Inez Vinoodh for Vogue Paris

Juergen Teller for Vogue Paris

“She’s one of the most emblematic artists of the early 21st century. She’s moved more than 200 million records of her hybrid R&B, dance, rock and reggae-flavored music, provided sartorial surprises from glammed-up streetwear to reworked classics and is driven by an unparalleled desire to succeed,” Emmanuelle Alt, editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, said of the cover star.

“Stamped with her trademark bold body art, Rihanna cuts an unusual figure in the celebrity Hall of Fame,” Alt added.

The Fenty designer is a Vogue regular, though some people had a problem with Rihanna’s recent Vogue Arabia cover. She channeled Queen Nefertiti on the cover, which some saw as a form of cultural appropriation:

