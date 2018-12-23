A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 21, 2018 at 7:41pm PST

Rihanna bestowed her fans with an early holiday treat on Friday when she teased the release date for her new album.

“2019,” the “Work” singer wrote in response to a fan’s Instagram question about when her new album would be dropping. She did not elaborate.

Rihanna’s last studio album “Anti” was released in 2016.

Screenshot/Instagram

Rihanna’s vocal producer Kuk Harrell revealed earlier this month that the singer’s new music is “amazing.”