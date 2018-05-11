13 Must-See Looks From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie collection is here, and we’ve already picked out our favorites.

The much-anticipated line of intimates, which officially launched on Friday, includes a variety of bras, corsets, teddies and underwear. The collection comes in a range of colors, fabrics and styles, from basic to ultra-sexy, and many of the pieces ring in under $100.

Fans were more than happy to head to the brand’s website to snatch up some of the pieces for themselves, though they were less than impressed with the long wait times. Still, the Rihanna Navy ate it up. Some items, such as this black lace teddy, are already sold out.