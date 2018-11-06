Rihanna Becomes Latest Star To Send Trump A Cease-And-Desist Notice

Rihanna wants the music to stop.

The R&B superstar made good Monday on her promise to prohibit President Donald Trump from using her songs at his campaign events after she learned that her hit track “Please Don’t Stop the Music” had been played at several events in recent days. The singer’s legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to White House attorneys, saying that Rihanna had “not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music,” calling the use “improper.”

“It has come to our attention that President Trump has utilized [Rihanna’s] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track ‘Don’t Stop the Music,’ in connection with a number of political events held across the United States,” says the letter, obtained by Rolling Stone late Monday.

Rihanna first learned that the president’s pre-rally playlist included her music this weekend after The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker tweeted about it, noting everyone at the rally was “loving” the atmosphere.

The singer quickly fired back, saying that wouldn’t be the case for “much longer.”

Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

“Me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies,” she wrote on Twitter, telling Rucker “thanks for the heads up.”

Trump has earned the frustration of several musicians in recent months for using their music during his events. Last week, Pharrell Williams sent the president his own cease-and-desist notice after Trump’s team played his song “Happy” at an event just hours after 11 people were killed at a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song,” the letter said.