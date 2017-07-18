STYLE & BEAUTY
Rihanna Wore A Wild, Wild Pink Dress To The 'Valerian' Premiere

Those sleeves! That train!
By Jamie Feldman

Rihanna painted the town pouffy Milennial pink last night. 

Rih attended the premiere of “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” Monday in an off-the-shoulder, pale pink Giambattista Valli Couture dress with dramatic puff sleeves, a high/low skirt and a pretty outrageous train. 

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Yowza. 

The look was a hybrid of her top in the “Wild Thoughts” video...

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

... and that other Giambattista Valli gown she wore to the Grammys in 2015:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
look familiar?

Oh, did we mention there was an outrageous train?

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
YES this train. 

She finished off the look with custom Manolo Blahnik heels (natch) and Chopard jewels. 

Frank Trapper via Getty Images
ANOTHER ONE.

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: Work. Work. Work. Work. Work. 

Jamie Feldman
Jamie Feldman
