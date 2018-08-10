Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Shatter The Senses

1 / 12



Stuckie The Mummified Dog

The Southern Forest World museum in Waycross, Georgia, is the proud home of Stuckie the mummified dog. A logging contractor found the 4-year-old hound stuck in a stump in 1980. No one knows how Stuckie got stuck, but experts think he has been stuck since 1960.

Ripleys Believe It Or Not