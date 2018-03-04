WOMEN
Rita Moreno Wore Her Same Oscar Dress From 1962

The gown was made in the Philippines with an obi sash.
Rita Moreno proved she is a truly Oscars icon on Sunday night when she wore the same gown she donned on Oscar night in 1962.

The“One Day at a Time” star revealed to Vanity Fair earlier on Sunday that she’d be wearing the gown she wore when she won her Oscar for “West Side Story.” 

Moreno, who’s presenting at the 90th Annual Academy Awards ceremony, told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet that the dress was made from a obi sash from the Philippines. Obi sashes are traditional garb for Japanese women that accompany their kimonos. Moreno noted that her skirt is one piece of fabric.

“I would think that it would tarnish,” Moreno said of the dress’ longevity. “It’s been hanging in my closet.” 

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Actress Rita Moreno arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018.

The 86-year-old Moreno is a marvel for far more reasons than simply fitting into a dress she wore 56 years ago. She’s also one of 12 people to have achieved so-called EGOT status: She’s won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. 

When Moreno won the Oscar in 1962, she had a mere 15-second speech.

“I had no idea that I was going to win,” she said, after Seacrest asked her what she was thinking that night. “I was sure it was going to be Judy Garland.”

Bettmann via Getty Images
George Chakiris and Moreno are shown as they accept their Academy Awards.
