11/13/2017 04:06 pm ET

Rita Ora Actually Wore A Bathrobe And Heels On The MTV EMAs Red Carpet

She paired the look with $7.8 million dollars worth of jewels.

By Carly Ledbetter

Rita Ora somehow kept things both simple and outrageous at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday night.  

The 26-year-old singer and host of the awards show walked the red carpet in a long, white bathrobe, with a matching towel for her hair and white heels.

She added $7.8 million dollars of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds to complete her look, according to People. 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Walking the red carpet at the 2017 MTV EMAs. 
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
Ora was clearly feeling her look. 

Though Ora’s getup looked straight out of Mario Testino’s “Towel Series,” People reports her robe is from the androgynous menswear label Palomo Spain, a favorite of Beyoncé

Later on in the show, Ora changed into a shorter version of the robe and swapped her heels for white sneakers: 

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Ora also swapped the earrings and choker she wore on the red carpet for a new set onstage.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Ora definitely had a great time hosting. 

Considering Ora likes to wear bathing suits with jeans, rock rainbow tracksuits with sky-high heels and pair sheer turtlenecks with purple pasties, this is just one of her many outrageous outfits. 

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost
