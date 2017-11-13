Rita Ora somehow kept things both simple and outrageous at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday night.
The 26-year-old singer and host of the awards show walked the red carpet in a long, white bathrobe, with a matching towel for her hair and white heels.
She added $7.8 million dollars of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds to complete her look, according to People.
Though Ora’s getup looked straight out of Mario Testino’s “Towel Series,” People reports her robe is from the androgynous menswear label Palomo Spain, a favorite of Beyoncé.
Later on in the show, Ora changed into a shorter version of the robe and swapped her heels for white sneakers:
Considering Ora likes to wear bathing suits with jeans, rock rainbow tracksuits with sky-high heels and pair sheer turtlenecks with purple pasties, this is just one of her many outrageous outfits.
