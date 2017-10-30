WATCH: What Life Is Like With River Blindness

This article is part of HuffPost’s Project Zero campaign, a yearlong series on neglected tropical diseases and efforts to fight them.

“Out of Sight” is a series of 360-degree films telling the stories of the victims and the health workers battling neglected tropical diseases in some of the most remote and underdeveloped regions of Nigeria and Congo. The series explores efforts to eliminate three of those diseases, the challenges and the progress.

This film focuses on river blindness. The disease was once widespread in tropical areas around the globe, but efforts to control it have significantly reduced the rate of infection. However, it remains a major cause of preventable blindness in certain parts of the developing world, and nearly 300,000 people have lost their sight because of it.

To watch this 360-degree film on your desktop, make the video player (above) fullscreen; then click and drag to change the camera angle. If viewing on a mobile device, tap and drag your finger to explore the scene.

This series is supported, in part, by funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. All content is editorially independent, with no influence or input from the foundation.