Twitter users mocked the Republican National Committee over its attempt to put a positive spin on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
The RNC promoted a page on its website Wednesday which detailed “just a few of the words” that were being used in the “rave reviews” people had given Trump’s speech:
Trump’s address to the joint session of Congress did not receive the overwhelmingly positive reception the RNC claimed. In fact, it was criticized by conservative columnists, pundits and former lawmakers.
Twitter users, meanwhile, noted the cherry-picking of the positive phrases and came up with their own ways of summing up the speech: