The Republican National Committee faced criticism on Black Friday after it promoted a sale on items in President Donald Trump’s online store.
The RNC wrote on its official Twitter account that “there’s only one thing better than a Black Friday deal… and that’s a Trump Black Friday deal.”
It also shared a code offering shoppers a 20 percent discount on goods, and linked to the shop section of Trump’s official website:
The RNC has previously used its Twitter account to hawk Trump-themed pet leashes on National Puppy Day, old Trump merchandise for the Olympics, and pink-themed items for Mother’s Day.
Many tweeters accused the RNC of selling its soul with its latest post: