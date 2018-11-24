POLITICS
RNC Catches Heat For Hawking Discounted Donald Trump Merchandise On Black Friday

"Sure, no conflict of interest going on here. When exactly did the GOP sell their souls?"
By Lee Moran

The Republican National Committee faced criticism on Black Friday after it promoted a sale on items in President Donald Trump’s online store.

The RNC wrote on its official Twitter account that “there’s only one thing better than a Black Friday deal… and that’s a Trump Black Friday deal.”

It also shared a code offering shoppers a 20 percent discount on goods, and linked to the shop section of Trump’s official website:

The RNC has previously used its Twitter account to hawk Trump-themed pet leashes on National Puppy Day, old Trump merchandise for the Olympics, and pink-themed items for Mother’s Day.

Many tweeters accused the RNC of selling its soul with its latest post:

