The Republican National Committee is catching heat on Twitter after it encouraged people to support Team USA at the Winter Olympics by buying this old beanie from President Donald Trump’s website:

Many respondents accused the RNC of attempting to cash in on the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. They also asked how purchasing a “Thank You Tour 2016” hat would help them “gear up for Team USA.”

Others questioned whether any of the money raised would benefit the American athletes who are currently competing in South Korea. Here’s a sampling of the responses:

But... you’re not team USA. You’re like, team 35% of the USA at most. And you don’t seem to care about the other 65%... — Dan Andersxon (@dandersxon) February 10, 2018

Hard pass. — President Jeff (@PresidentJeffPJ) February 10, 2018

This is undoubtedly the most insipid excuse at fund raising I have ever seen. For you to use our Olympic tam to benefit your crooked party is shameful! SHAMEFUL! — patricia ramsey (@ppr2103) February 9, 2018

I can't make a difference. Is this a comedy or a parody now? When you think it can't get more ridiculous they carry the bar down to basement. — Thierry Emanuel (@foodandfriend) February 10, 2018

Why does it say thank you tour? — Lucy Salva (@Voters4Kasich) February 9, 2018

@BitterMetsFan those hats say 2016.. is that why nothing gets done, you assclowns don't know what year it is? pic.twitter.com/ZiTUBbZxUy — Christopher Ludwig (@ChrisLudwig73) February 9, 2018

.How is this supporting the Olympic athletes? Do the athletes cut any of this money or does all to to @POTUS ? — DA (@DanAhern68) February 9, 2018

Grifters gotta grift, I suppose. Who signed off on this crap? — (((Susan Campbell))) (@campbellsl) February 9, 2018

Ewww. So gauche to hawk crummy merchandise. What a stain on the dignity of our government institutions. — Lori Ginsberg (@ltgins) February 10, 2018