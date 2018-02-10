The Republican National Committee is catching heat on Twitter after it encouraged people to support Team USA at the Winter Olympics by buying this old beanie from President Donald Trump’s website:
Many respondents accused the RNC of attempting to cash in on the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. They also asked how purchasing a “Thank You Tour 2016” hat would help them “gear up for Team USA.”
Others questioned whether any of the money raised would benefit the American athletes who are currently competing in South Korea. Here’s a sampling of the responses:
