02/10/2018 03:39 am ET

The RNC Is Hawking Old Donald Trump Merch For The Olympics, And Folks Aren’t Happy

"This is undoubtedly the most insipid excuse at fund raising I have ever seen."

By Lee Moran

The Republican National Committee is catching heat on Twitter after it encouraged people to support Team USA at the Winter Olympics by buying this old beanie from President Donald Trump’s website:

Many respondents accused the RNC of attempting to cash in on the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. They also asked how purchasing a “Thank You Tour 2016” hat would help them “gear up for Team USA.”

Others questioned whether any of the money raised would benefit the American athletes who are currently competing in South Korea. Here’s a sampling of the responses:

HuffPost
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Donald Trump Rnc Republican National Committee Winter Olympics Pyeongchang
