RNC's Shutdown Explainer Gets Mercilessly Fact-Checked On Twitter

The Republican National Committee’s attempt to use Twitter to spin the narrative on the ongoing partial government shutdown backfired on Thursday night.
The RNC posted six bullet point-style tweets that tried to paint President Donald Trump as some kind of helpless victim of the Democrats’ unwillingness to negotiate over his demand for funding for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump himself in December said he would be “proud” to cause the government shutdown over the issue, however.
People on Twitter were quick to call the RNC out over its skewed analysis of the shutdown, which has become the longest in U.S. history and continues to leave 800,000 federal workers furloughed or working without pay: