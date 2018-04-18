“Catastrophe” star Rob Delaney is hoping to turn his grief into a godsend for young cancer patients.

The comedian’s own son died of the disease in January, and on Monday he posted photos of Henry on what would have been his third birthday.

“He was such a sweet boy,” Delaney wrote with a photo of Henry from shortly before his death.

Here’s Henry not long before he died. You can see his little tracheostomy tube on his neck and his left eye is turned in due to nerve damage from surgery. He has a bus & a turtle though so he’s happy.He was such a sweet boy. pic.twitter.com/D3liQXOqyi — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 16, 2018

The actor asked followers to donate to two British charities for sick children and their families, Rainbow Trust and Noah’s Ark Hospice, as a birthday gift to Henry.

“He loved everyone in those organizations very much,” Delaney wrote.

Today would’ve been our beautiful Henry’s 3rd birthday. If you’d like to give him a little gift, you can make a donation to @RainbowTrustCC: https://t.co/5kswt0oySK or @NoahsArkHospice: https://t.co/UueI6rI5Y3 He loved everyone in those organizations very much. pic.twitter.com/Ybbj1gVFis — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 16, 2018