“Catastrophe” star Rob Delaney is hoping to turn his grief into a godsend for young cancer patients.
The comedian’s own son died of the disease in January, and on Monday he posted photos of Henry on what would have been his third birthday.
“He was such a sweet boy,” Delaney wrote with a photo of Henry from shortly before his death.
The actor asked followers to donate to two British charities for sick children and their families, Rainbow Trust and Noah’s Ark Hospice, as a birthday gift to Henry.
“He loved everyone in those organizations very much,” Delaney wrote.
Doctors discovered Henry had a brain tumor in 2016 and removed it, continuing treatment through early 2017, but his cancer returned later that year, Delaney wrote in a Facebook post.
