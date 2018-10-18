CRIME
Robbery Suspect Returns To Scene Of Crime -- To Grab Sandwich He'd Left Behind

It was clearly hungry work.
No sandwich was left behind by a man who held up a Subway store in Norcross, Georgia.

Gwinnett County Police allege that when it came to paying for his food, Zachary Miller, 34, instead jumped over the counter and stole around $100 from the cash register. Miller fled the eatery with the money after the Oct. 9 robbery, authorities said.

But surveillance footage shows him later running back into the eatery to grab the sandwich he absentmindedly had forgotten in his original getaway.

Miller, who police said was the subject of multiple active arrest warrants, was nabbed by Knox County sheriff’s deputies in Tennessee this week.

