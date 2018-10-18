No sandwich was left behind by a man who held up a Subway store in Norcross, Georgia.

Gwinnett County Police allege that when it came to paying for his food, Zachary Miller, 34, instead jumped over the counter and stole around $100 from the cash register. Miller fled the eatery with the money after the Oct. 9 robbery, authorities said.

But surveillance footage shows him later running back into the eatery to grab the sandwich he absentmindedly had forgotten in his original getaway.