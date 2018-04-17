Watch Robert De Niro In A Really Weird Dog Sketch On 'Tonight Show'

Robert De Niro took a stab at absurdist comedy on “The Tonight Show” Monday, and we still don’t know what to make of it.

In a sketch with host Jimmy Fallon, the “Raging Bull” star played himself as someone who has never seen a dog.

The bit begins with De Niro walking the hall and telling Fallon about his Tribeca Film Festival. He then comes upon an adorable pooch. “What’s that?” the actor asks, beginning a line of goofy questions about the pup.

“I don’t trust things that lay eggs,” he says.

It gets weirder.