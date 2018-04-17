ENTERTAINMENT
04/17/2018 08:12 am ET

Watch Robert De Niro In A Really Weird Dog Sketch On 'Tonight Show'

This labradoodle puppy is so WTF.
By Ron Dicker

Robert De Niro took a stab at absurdist comedy on “The Tonight Show” Monday, and we still don’t know what to make of it.

In a sketch with host Jimmy Fallon, the “Raging Bull” star played himself as someone who has never seen a dog.

The bit begins with De Niro walking the hall and telling Fallon about his Tribeca Film Festival. He then comes upon an adorable pooch. “What’s that?” the actor asks, beginning a line of goofy questions about the pup.

“I don’t trust things that lay eggs,” he says.

It gets weirder.

Watch above.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Jimmy Fallon Comedy The Tonight Show Dog
Watch Robert De Niro In A Really Weird Dog Sketch On 'Tonight Show'
CONVERSATIONS