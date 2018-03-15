Robert de Niro has launched another blistering verbal attack on President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday night, the Hollywood actor used his speech at the Fulfillment Fund charity dinner in Los Angeles to claim that Trump was “still an idiot” despite receiving a quality education from the University of Pennsylvania.

The “Taxi Driver” star also slammed the president for lacking “any sense of humanity or compassion,” per Variety.

“Now I’m not trying to turn this non-political event into a political one,” said De Niro, 74, who reportedly used the first part of his address to praise the fund, which works to empower young people through education.

Education without humanity is ignorance. Look at our President. -- Robert De Niro pic.twitter.com/1EcdQeSUbA — Tara Bitran (@tarabitran) March 14, 2018

“But as long as our country’s leadership is so appalling and so corrupt, I’ll be speaking out at every venue,” said de Niro. “To be silent in the face of such villainy is to be complicit, and it’s especially appropriate tonight because Trump treats education as a con, a way to make a profit at the expense of the suckers.”

De Niro called Trump a “fucking idiot” and a “fucking fool” at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in January. In August 2017, the two-time Oscar winner told Deadline that Trump was “a flat-out blatant racist” who would be “even more dangerous” if he was smart.

And in October 2016, de Niro used a plethora of insults to describe Trump for a celebrity “Get Out The Vote” commercial. His words, however, didn’t make the final cut.