Robert De Niro Dumps On Trump Again, Compares His Presidency To A 'Nightmare'

Robert De Niro unloaded on President Donald Trump — again — on CNN on Monday, comparing him to a “nightmare.”

“We’ve seen horrible things over the years, but this is one of the worst that I have ever seen,” De Niro told news host Hala Gorani, referring to the Trump presidency.

New Yorker De Niro called Trump a “New Yorker who I never would want to meet” because “I know what kind of a person this guy is.” And “now he’s president,” added the actor.

It’s “disgraceful,” De Niro said. “But we’ll get past it. It’ll be one of those things ... like a nightmare that you remember.”

De Niro also called Trump’s tweeted “retorts” about him “inane” and “stupid.”

De Niro, who has called Trump a “scumbag,” a “pig” and a “mutt,” has appeared on “Saturday Night Live” as Robert Mueller, who’s investigating possible collusion with the Kremlin on interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In June, De Niro strode on stage at the Tony Awards and immediately declared: “Fuck Trump” — twice — which elicited a standing ovation.

“Fuck Trump,” he said. “It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s fuck Trump.”

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018