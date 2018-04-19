Robert De Niro let loose again with some fierce criticism of President Donald Trump.

The two-time Oscar-winner used Wednesday’s press preview of the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York to take aim at Trump — and he bestowed another insulting new nickname on the president.

“The country has had a bad year and you, the press, have taken a lot of hits,” De Niro told reporters covering the event, per Deadline.

De Niro said America was “being run by a madman who wouldn’t recognize the truth if it came inside a bucket of his beloved Colonel Sanders Fried Chicken.” He dubbed Trump “our lowlife-in-chief.”

De Niro portrayed special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, to hilarious effect on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend.

Check out the “SNL” clip here:

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Today,” De Niro joked about reprising the role for scenes “where I interrogate (Trump), then I arrest him, and then I escort him to jail.”

De Niro, who cofounded the Tribeca festival with production partner Jane Rosenthal in 2002, urged people to “speak out” against Trump’s administration.

“They have to speak out over and over and over and over again. This guy, this administration, is beyond belief. It has to stop,” he said.