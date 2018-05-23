Robert De Niro is adding some wasabi to his feud with President Donald Trump.

The screen legend, who is a co-owner of the Nobu restaurant empire, told the Daily Mail that he’s banned Trump. De Niro also said he wouldn’t remain in any other eatery with the president, either.

It’s not clear if the restaurant’s famed chef and co-owner, Nobu Matsuhisa, shares that sentiment.

“It’s my dream for Trump to sit next to Bob,” he told the Daily Mail. “To make them sushi!”

At the time, the restaurant shared an image of Trump standing outside:

De Niro vowed to continue slamming the president.