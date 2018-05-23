Robert De Niro is adding some wasabi to his feud with President Donald Trump.
The screen legend, who is a co-owner of the Nobu restaurant empire, told the Daily Mail that he’s banned Trump. De Niro also said he wouldn’t remain in any other eatery with the president, either.
It’s not clear if the restaurant’s famed chef and co-owner, Nobu Matsuhisa, shares that sentiment.
“It’s my dream for Trump to sit next to Bob,” he told the Daily Mail. “To make them sushi!”
Trump’s tastes run more toward burgers ― in some cases with half a bun or no bun at all ― rather than sushi. However, Bloomberg reported that he visited Nobu during his infamous 2013 trip to Moscow that played a key role in the unverified dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. The dossier alleges that Trump hired prostitutes to perform a “golden showers” show at a Moscow hotel during that trip.
At the time, the restaurant shared an image of Trump standing outside:
De Niro has been a persistent Trump critic, calling him the “lowlife-in-chief,” “jerkoff-in-chief” and “a flat-out blatant racist,” among other things. The 74-year-old actor has also portrayed special counsel Robert Mueller on “Saturday Night Live.”
De Niro vowed to continue slamming the president.
“To be silent in the face of such villainy is to be complicit,” he said in March.