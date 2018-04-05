Hey Trump Supporters, Robert De Niro Is Officially Done With You

Screen legend Robert De Niro isn’t just calling out Donald Trump anymore. He’s also apparently done with the president’s supporters.

IndieWire asked the two-time Oscar winner about the success of the “Roseanne” reboot, in which the title character is a Trump supporter, as comedian Roseanne Barr is in real life.

“I’ve never seen her show before, I didn’t know she was supporting Trump, but I have no interest in that,” De Niro told the website. “We’re at a point with all of us this where it’s beyond trying to see another person’s point of view. There are ways you can talk about that, but we’re at a point where the things that are happening in our country are so bad and it comes from Trump.”

Given those problems, De Niro’s in no mood to reach out.

“I don’t care about Roseanne,” he concluded. “They want that thing, fine. We have real issues in this country.”

De Niro’s comments should come as no surprise, given what he’s said about Trump in the past. Earlier this year, De Niro dismissed the president as a “fucking idiot” and a “fucking fool,” then hit him with a new nickname: “jerk-off-in-chief.” He also said Trump had “sullied the presidency,” called America under Trump “a tragic dumbass comedy” and raged about the “bullshit” cuts to arts programs that were proposed in the president’s budget.

Last month, De Niro reaffirmed his belief that Trump was “still an idiot” and vowed he wouldn’t let up.