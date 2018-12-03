Special counsel Robert Mueller is known more for his complex legal maneuvers than his slick dance moves. But a digital tweak to Fatboy Slim’s 2000 hit “Weapon of Choice” video has Mueller dancing his way into President Donald Trump’s nightmares.
The original video, directed by Spike Jonze, featured a dancing Christopher Walken.
The update by Twitter user Chunk places Mueller’s face over Walken’s:
Watch for a few Easter eggs including Trump associates in prison jumpsuits and even a quick appearance by the president himself.
Check it out above.
(h/t Digg)