12/03/2018 04:20 am ET Updated 40 minutes ago

Robert Mueller Dances His Way Into Trump's Nightmares In 'Weapon Of Choice' Parody

The special prosecutor replaces Christopher Walken in the Fatboy Slim video.
By Ed Mazza

Special counsel Robert Mueller is known more for his complex legal maneuvers than his slick dance moves. But a digital tweak to Fatboy Slim’s 2000 hit “Weapon of Choice” video has Mueller dancing his way into President Donald Trump’s nightmares. 

The original video, directed by Spike Jonze, featured a dancing Christopher Walken

The update by Twitter user Chunk places Mueller’s face over Walken’s:

Watch for a few Easter eggs including Trump associates in prison jumpsuits and even a quick appearance by the president himself. 

Check it out above. 

 

