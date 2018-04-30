What Robert Mueller Reportedly Wants To Ask Donald Trump

Special counsel Robert Mueller hopes to ask President Donald Trump dozens of open-ended questions as part of his inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Many of those questions, which were obtained by The New York Times on Monday, focus on determining if Trump obstructed justice through his firings of FBI Director James Comey and national security adviser Michael Flynn, or his attempts to fire Mueller himself, among other events.

“What efforts were made to reach out to Mr. Flynn about seeking immunity or possible pardon?” reads one of the queries supplied to the Times by an unnamed official separate from the president’s legal team.

Trump himself has publicly said he’d be willing to talk with Mueller, saying in January he was “looking forward” to it.

But the president’s lawyers have cautioned against the interview and have sought to strictly limit the terms of any sit-down, worried that Trump could go off-script and end up making false statements. The Times noted that four people in the president’s orbit have already pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators.