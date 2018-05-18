Robert Wilkie Picked As New VA Secretary In Surprise Announcement

President Donald Trump intends to nominate Robert Wilkie to head the Department of Veterans Affairs. Wilkie is serving as the acting secretary after the president fired David Shulkin, the previous secretary.

Trump made the announcement at a summit on prison reform at the White House Friday morning. He admitted that his decision was a surprise and that he had not yet told Wilkie, who was sitting in the audience.

“I’ll be informing him in a little while. He doesn’t know this yet that we’re going to be putting his name up for nomination to be secretary of the Veterans Administration,” Trump said.

Wilkie then stood up and shook the president’s hand.

President Trump on Robert Wilkie: "We're going to be putting his name up for nomination to be Secretary of the Veterans Administration." pic.twitter.com/uXs4loUbpP — CSPAN (@cspan) May 18, 2018

Trump also didn’t give advanced notice to outside groups.

“We didn’t know in advance, but we wish him well through the confirmation process, and look forward to working with him for the betterment of our nation’s wounded, ill and injured veterans and their families,” Joe Davis, spokesman for the VFW, said of Wilkie.

Trump had previously nominated White House doctor Ronny Jackson for the role, but Jackson withdrew from consideration last month after questions about his conduct in the medical office. Former colleagues accused him of overprescribing medications and being “abusive” toward employees.

Trump personally liked Jackson, and he nominated him without fully vetting him. Even before allegations about his personal behavior popped up, senators and veterans groups questioned Jackson’s nomination because he had no experience managing a bureaucracy as big and complicated as the VA.

There is currently a lawsuit challenging Wilkie’s role as acting secretary. VoteVets, a progressive veterans advocacy group, and Democracy Forward Foundation, a nonprofit legal organization, say that Trump illegally bypassed the order of succession when he chose Wilkie, who came over from the Defense Department.

They argue that Thomas Bowman, who was Shulkin’s deputy, should have been named the acting secretary.