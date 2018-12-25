Robin Thicke And April Love Geary Announce Their Engagement On Christmas Eve

“Blurred Lines” singer Robin Thicke and his partner, model April Love Geary, announced Christmas Eve that they’ve given each other the gift of an official commitment.

“YES YES 1000x YES,” Geary wrote on Instagram Monday with a diamond ring emoji, next to a photo of the newly engaged couple.

Geary and Thicke already have a 10-month-old daughter together and are planning to welcome a second child in a few months, Entertainment Tonight notes.

Thicke, 41, and Geary, 24, began dating more than four years ago, according to People. The multiple-Grammy nominee also has an 8-year-old son with his ex-wife Paula Patton. They reached a divorce settlement in 2015, E! reported.

Thicke’s engagement follows a professional setback in which he and fellow singer Pharrell Williams were ordered to pay $5 million to Marvin Gaye’s estate for copyright infringement involving the duo’s 2013 smash hit “Blurred Lines.”

In November, Thicke lost the Malibu mansion he shared with Geary in the Woolsey fire that swept Southern California.