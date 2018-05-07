A Sick Robin Williams Confessed On Set: 'I Don't Know How To Be Funny'

A new book about Robin Williams features a heartbreaking anecdote about his shattered confidence toward the end of his life.

While shooting the 2014 film “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” the Oscar-winning actor was in the throes of a deep depression, according to “Robin” by David Itzkoff.

“He was sobbing in my arms at the end of every day. It was horrible. Horrible,” makeup artist Cheri Minns says in the book, according to Deadline. “I said to his people, ‘I’m a makeup artist. I don’t have the capacity to deal with what’s happening to him.’”

Minns said she advised him to return to stand-up comedy to shed his depression. “He just cried and said, ‘I can’t, Cheri. I don’t know how anymore. I don’t know how to be funny.’”

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images Robin Williams, accepting a comedy award in 2012. According to a new biography, he cried uncontrollably during filming of 2014’s “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.”

Williams killed himself at age 63 in 2014.

He was initially diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but an autopsy revealed that he actually had Lewy body dementia, which progressively attacks thought, memory and movement and can even cause hallucinations.