Robin Wright In 'House Of Cards' Promo Is Female President We've Been Waiting For

The sixth season of “House of Cards” is coming, and Robin Wright is the HBIC.

On Tuesday morning, the show’s official Twitter account announced that the final season would arrive on Netflix on Nov. 2. The tweet featured the hashtag #MyTurn, accompanied by an image of Wright sitting in what appears to be President Abraham Lincoln’s chair at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Wright’s right hand is also bloody and dripping, offering audiences a nod to the end of Season 5, and perhaps, what’s to come.

Both Wright and her character Claire Underwood will have their “turn” in the Oval Office after former star Kevin Spacey, who played Frank Underwood, was accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Those allegations, which include over 20 from Spacey’s time at the London theater alone, began to come out in October 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually harassing him in 1986 when he was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Spacey didn’t deny Rapp’s allegations, but instead came out as gay in a statement responding to the accusation.

The allegations led Netflix to suspend production of “House of Cards” to address concerns from the cast and crew. The season was reworked without Spacey and shortened from 13 episodes to eight.