Sounds like congratulations are in order for Robin Wright! The “House of Cards” star and her partner, Clement Giraudet, married over the weekend in a secret wedding in the French countryside, People reports.
While the couple has yet to officially confirm their marriage, Wright’s daughter, Dylan Penn posted a clip of wedding guests dancing at a reception on Instagram and included a very telling “Weddin vibes” caption:
Photos of Wright and her beau dancing at the party popped up elsewhere on social media, too. Wright donned a gorgeous bohemian lace wedding dress for the reception in La Roche-sur-le-Buis, an area of Provence in southeastern France.
We can’t be sure if it was a themed wedding, but we’re definitely getting strong “Princess Bride” vibes from those photos and videos. (Fitting for Princess Buttercup.)
A source close to Wright told People that the wedding was “very intimate and lowkey.”
“Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production,” the insider said.
The actress and Giraudet, a VIP relations manager at the fashion house Saint Laurent, were first spotted together during Paris Fashion Week in September 2017.
Since then, the two have taken in a number of soccer games, including with Wright’s son, Hopper Penn. The three were seen in the stands at Parc des Princes Stadium.
And here’s the happy couple at another match in March:
Wright ― who will take the lead role in the next season of “House of Cards” this fall ― was married to Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010, and the two are parents to Dylan, 27, and Hopper, 25. Wright most recently dated actor Ben Foster. They were engaged for a year before calling it off in August 2015.