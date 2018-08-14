Sounds like congratulations are in order for Robin Wright! The “House of Cards” star and her partner, Clement Giraudet, married over the weekend in a secret wedding in the French countryside, People reports.

While the couple has yet to officially confirm their marriage, Wright’s daughter, Dylan Penn posted a clip of wedding guests dancing at a reception on Instagram and included a very telling “Weddin vibes” caption:

A post shared by Dylan Penn (@iamdylanpenn) on Aug 12, 2018 at 3:07am PDT

Photos of Wright and her beau dancing at the party popped up elsewhere on social media, too. Wright donned a gorgeous bohemian lace wedding dress for the reception in La Roche-sur-le-Buis, an area of Provence in southeastern France.

A post shared by Robin Wright Fan Page ❤️ (@robinwrightnow) on Aug 12, 2018 at 6:17pm PDT

We can’t be sure if it was a themed wedding, but we’re definitely getting strong “Princess Bride” vibes from those photos and videos. (Fitting for Princess Buttercup.)

A source close to Wright told People that the wedding was “very intimate and lowkey.”

“Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production,” the insider said.

The actress and Giraudet, a VIP relations manager at the fashion house Saint Laurent, were first spotted together during Paris Fashion Week in September 2017.

Since then, the two have taken in a number of soccer games, including with Wright’s son, Hopper Penn. The three were seen in the stands at Parc des Princes Stadium.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Robin Wright, Clement Giraudet and Hopper Penn during a soccer match in Paris on Sept. 27, 2017. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima sat behind the trio.

And here’s the happy couple at another match in March:

Jean Catuffe via Getty Images Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet attend the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes stadium on March 6, 2018, in Paris.