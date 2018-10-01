Elton John 'Rocketman' Film Trailer Takes Off On Such A Timeless Flight

Elton John may have announced his approaching retirement, but his early career lives on in the trailer for the “Rocketman” biopic posted Monday.

He co-produced the “true fantasy” with his husband, David Furnish (and others), so the images unfolding in the teaser bear John’s imprint to a degree. He is played by Taron Egerton of “Kingsman” fame, and the clip features the flamboyant pop icon rocking Dodger Stadium in the 1970s, enjoying the spoils of success and bottoming out on a gurney with an oxygen mask attached to his face.

“It’s going to be a wild ride,” the narrator says.

A gig depicted at the famous Troubadour in West Hollywood promises whimsy in the film as well. While singing “Rocket Man,” John literally takes flight, as does the audience.

We’re set for launch already.