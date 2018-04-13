Boxer Wearing 'America 1st' Shorts Gets Pounded By Mexican Opponent

Cue the Alanis Morrissette: A boxer whose shorts had an anti-immigrant statement on them lost to his Mexican opponent.

When Rod Salka stepped into the ring Thursday against Francisco Vargas at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, he was wearing shorts that had “America 1st” written on them and featured a brick wall pattern, according to Deadspin.

It may have been a hit with supporters of President Donald Trump, but it wasn’t very prophetic.

An uppercut by Vargas, aka “El Bandido,” in the fifth round sent Salka sprawling and a blow in the sixth opened a cut around his left eye.

Salka’s trainers threw in the towel after that, according to Newsweek.

Meanwhile, Twitter users did not let the ironic border boxing bout go unnoticed:

Rod Salka wore “America 1st” and a wall pattern on his trunks against Mexican fighter Francisco Vargas, and ended up getting his ass kicked #boxing pic.twitter.com/CmNfIeU6X1 — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) April 13, 2018

There are several lessons here. The percieved greatness of a mythical past is not your present inheritance. Greatness is not genetic or biological. Nor is it socialogical or cultural. Also, walls have never worked in the long run. They have a tendency to not function properly — xvi (@imxvi) April 13, 2018

Rod Salka wore “America First” with Trump’s brick wall decorating his trunks... & a Mexican fighter just broke him down & made quit on his stool. Breaking Trumps wall. You can’t make this stuff up. Only in boxing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rfIXyXvljm — Anton Rubaclini (@AntonRubaclini) April 13, 2018